Guys, I was reading a book; The Richest Man in Babylon. At a point Babylon was referenced as the richest city in the world.

While meditating on what I read, I asked myself the question, which is the richest city in Nigeria?

a. Abuja

b. Lagos

c. Kano

d. Port Harcourt

Kindly give you candid answers with the reason why you chose the city you will choose.

Your kind opinion will be helpful in drawing my strategies for this year.

