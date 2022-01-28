‘The Will That Calmed My Wayward Friend!’

…My friend whose dad passed on two months ago and who was so sure he will henceforth become a big boy got the shock of his life when his dad’s will was read to them by his father’s lawyer…

In the will his dad gave him Nothing which was unusual especially being the eldest son and coming from the Igbo tribe.. his father owns two filling station, a big and very busy half-warehouse store where he sells dangote cement wholesale, three commercial houses , a sign supermarket,3 pieces of land also one SUV and two small cars.

We suspect, it may be connected to his visibly wayward lifestyle, he has twice been sent packing from two different private University in the south east over tuancy and suspected cultism….more shocking is the late father handing over the day to day running of the firm to his oldest daughter “not his wife”

The said girl is just 24 years old but graduated as second best in the dept of economic then..his father even helped her secure a lecturing job 5months before his demise..he stated that his wife will only be an important signitory for transaction worth a million and above.

He added a clause that his son can join the management of the firms and estate only when he graduates from any University with at least a pass and record less than 7police cases before he turns 28..

Even at that he can eventually take over the firm after joining management for minimum 4years…

Abeg oo. is this. Dead man not wicked… Allowing a girl lead the house when her mum is still alive.. although she is older than the guy.. sh is the first child

