The Worst Beating You Ever Received As A Child? Share Your Experiences

Mine:

1. When I was younger, I had this potential of being an engineer. You know, I made battery-powered fans, movable battery cars with that thing that usually rotates inside DVD, lamps using led bulbs powered by battery…name it! So I was known as sb who connects!

In fact, I could draw well too. The artistic/scientific urge was just overdue that I began to feel I was an inventor already that I no know wetin carry me enter my papa car go lose en car stereo comot that thing wey dey rotate. I chop beating that day say after I sleep wake, nobody talk to me I begin sweep the whole house, wash plates, go back to sleep again. My mum said “eh ehn, the evil spirit has gone out.”

When I remember that singular event, I cannot help but laugh.

2. Like earlier mentioned, I was the connector. One day, I really didn’t know what happened to the compound light. Of course, I only do electronics…I don’t touch electric..but Mr Base-K (as we called him) said I could be the one who disconnected the wire and cut it cos he saw me there.

You know there is an allegation that could tear your soul? The type that makes tears flow freely? That was it. I didn’t even go near the wire! But I was flogged like hell. Normal normal, my dad don already dey find reason to flog..so it came on a platter.

I swore then to kill Base-K. I hated him with so much passion. It was until about five years later in school when I reunited with my friend from the compound that I came to understand it was his dad who cut the wire to help elongate his gen wire. How that part of their discussion fitted the scene of what happened that day was perfect cos it so dotted the lines. I remembered I saw the dad with a gen switch! I felt I had to vindicate myself and hurried back home with the news only for my dad to be like “is it because of an old event that happened that I can’t even remember you called me?”

I died.

……………….

Well fam,

Share your beatingsperiences.

