#TheBest FIFA Men’s Player Of The Year: Salah Makes Three-Man Shortlist

In November last year, FIFA announced a shortlist for the 2021 Best Player:
Karim Benzema, Kevin De Bruyne, Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mohamed Salah………made the shortlist.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland and Bayern Munchen)
Lionel Messi (Argentina and Paris St. Germain)
Mohammed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool)

