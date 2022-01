Actress Funke Akinde has entertained her fans by sharing interesting throwback photos.

The popular movie producer said she loves sharing her throwback photos because it reminds her of where she’s coming from and where she is right now.

She shared the photos and wrote:

“I love #throwbackpictures

They remind me of where I’m coming from!! Thank you Lord for the journey so far!!”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CY8z55kKCHr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0AWR1KJ43Fg

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...