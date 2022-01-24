There Is A Code In Sperm Which Demons Can Use To Access Your Destiny – Mummy G.O

There’s A Code In Sperm Which Demons Can Use To Access Your Destiny – Mummy G.O Tells Men (Video)

Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo, popularly known as Mummy G.O, has made some revelations about the human sperm, IGBERETV reports.

In her recent controversial sermon, she disclosed that there is a code in the first sperm men discharge, and that demons have the power to access one’s destiny through it.

Stating that every discharge comes with either an Angelic or demonic spirit, she said that the Angel of God would prevent demons from accessing one’s first discharge if it occurs naturally and they don’t have iniquity in their hearts.

She also revealed that she worked with monitoring and standby demons while she was operating as an agent of darkness.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUSs52_Gg8Q

https://igberetvnews.com/1412909/theres-code-sperm-demons-can-use-access-destiny-mummy-g-o-tells-men-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...