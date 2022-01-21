There Won’t Be Fanfare At My Inauguration – Soludo

Anambra State Governor-Elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Thursday, said that there won’t be fanfare during his inauguration on March 17. He said that funds for such would be used to address more important development issues in the state.

Soludo made it clear that he had adopted an open governance model that would guarantee transparency and accountability to Ndi Anambra; insisting that his administration would not waste the state’s resources on jamborees.

The incoming governor bared his mind during the inauguration of his 80-man transition committee led by Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili at Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor said that he would move from the inauguration venue to his office and from there to Onitsha and environs particularly Okpoko community where he plans to clean up.

He said that those who would be appointed into the government must be ready to work as “there is no time to waste”, saying that he was determined to revamp Anambra’s economy and place the state on the global map.

“I’ll be heading to Okpoko immediately after the inauguration. I’ll put in eight hours of work immediately after the inauguration. Don’t expect fanfare because it won’t take place”, he stated.

Soludo promised to finish the works started by the outgoing Governor Willie Obiano and then initiate new ones; adding that he would source for competent hands that would help to develop the state irrespective of where they come from.

“If a Pakistani will give us 24 hours of electricity, I will bring him and make him commissioner for utilities. What the people care about is the services they get and not necessarily who did it. We want to get good results here. What matters is the result. Accountability is a must here”, Soludo declared.

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/there-wont-be-fanfare-at-my-inauguration-says-soludo/

