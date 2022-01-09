“They’re Threatening My Life, They Want To Kill Me” – Interview With Mummy G.O.

BBCpidgin Interview With Evangelist Olufunmilayo Adebayo AKA Mummy G.O

Lagos – The founder of Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God, Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo, popularly called Mummy G.O, has said most of the videos about her on social media have been doctored. The Evangelist made this disclosure in an interview published by BBC Pidgin on Sunday, January 9.

She added that those behind the videos trending on social media have been after her for over eight years, adding that they once sent gunmen after her.

Her words: “All those videos are edited. Even Lucifer, if he’s made a pastor today, will he ever say all those things attributed to me talk less of someone called a holiness preacher?

“So, most of those things attributed to me were never said by me. The people behind the trend have been at it for over eight years. Sometimes they make use of magazines. When that didn’t work, they sent gunmen after me.” She alleged that some clerics are after her because their members are pulling out of their churches upon hearing her message.

“I’ve been receiving some strange calls saying ‘Evangelist Funmilayo you are affecting us. Many of our members hear your message and they pull out of our church. If you don’t stop, we will kill you’. “I thought it was just a threat until we started seeing gunmen chasing us while driving, coming to our church to threaten us and so on. At times, when I’m inside a banking hall, they take my picture and forward it to me, saying if they wanted to have me killed, they would have done so. They say they will disgrace me if I don’t stop. When they saw that I didn’t stop, they decided to make use of social media trends.”

