Thiago Silva Signs New Chelsea Contract Until 2023

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has signed a new contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2022/23 season, Newspremises reports.

The Brazilian has seriously impressed since arriving at the club in summer 2020, helping the Blues win the Champions League last season.

There had been some uncertainty over whether the 37-year-old would stay beyond the end of the current campaign but Chelsea confirmed he would be sticking around on Monday.

Director Marina Granovskaia said: “Thiago Silva’s experience, leadership and performances have been and remain very important to this squad, so we are hugely pleased to extend his contract by another year.

“We look forward to his continued influence as we seek honours this season and next, and more of the qualities that have led to him having such a big impact for us on and off the pitch.”

Silva added: “To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I’m very happy to stay for another season.

“I would also like to say thanks to my family, the club, Marina and to Mr Abramovich for this opportunity. I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.

“It’s amazing to have this relationship with the fans and not only that but the players, staff and the whole club. I’m going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world.”

News that Silva will be remaining in west London beyond the summer will come as a big boost for Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea had seemed to be ambling into a defensive crisis next season with Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger all out of contract at the end of the campaign.



Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/thiago-silva-signs-new-chelsea-contract/

