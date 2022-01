*PUBLIC NOTICE*

This is to inform the general Public of a missing Boy.

Named Wisdom Ejite, 20 years Old went missing two days ago he lives in Trans Amadi, Oginigba was last seen on the 6th Jan .He is Autistic, if you find him or any information, please contact any of the numbers.

08036712945

08032299087

09064111445

07063045190

07035264006

08136478607

08086243065

Please �� Share

