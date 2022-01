Good day N’Lander.

This truck was loaded with pasta at Golden Penny factory, Iganmu on the 10th of January 2022.

It should have arrived at Ibadan on the 12th of January 2022. But all connection to it was lost since 11th of January 2022.

Please, if seen , contact Habib Hassan on 09061949426 or 08181505901.

Please help a brother

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...