This Year, I Must Find True Love – Toke Makinwa (Pix)

Media personality Toke Makinwa has prayed to find true love saying someone’s son must find her this year as she joins the latest trend on Tik Tok, Igbere TV reports.

Toke Makinwa has fumed about how people are so interested in her private life and who she sleeps with after allegations of taking her supposed sugar daddy to court went viral and now wants to find true love to cut everything short.

Commenting on the video she said, Toke Makinwa said somebody’s son must find her this year for her to have the true love that the video said she will find and cut all these rumors and allegations of sleeping with married men.

Toke Makinwa is a very hardworking lady but that isn’t talked about as the kind of guys/men she’s been sleeping with and that seems to be hurting her so much and fans reacting to her video said an amen to her prayer wishing she finds true love this year to end all those allegations against her.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RbZzb789nAE

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYXIo6-AuVa/?utm_medium=copy_link

