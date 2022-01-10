Three Siblings Survive After A Trailer Crushed Their Car In Nsukka (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Three siblings are lucky to be alive after a truck crushed the car they were in, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, The siblings were in a red Toyota Camry when a trailer carrying goods rammed into their vehicle at Eha-Alumona junction in Nsukka, Enugu State.

Fortunately, the siblings came out of the car without any life-threatening injuries, NaijaCover Learnt.

Photos shared online shows the mangled car and spectators gathered around to observe the accident.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...