TikTok Star, Rory Teasley Choked To Death By Gay Boyfriend Of 10 Years (Photo, Video)

TikTok Star Rory Teasley Reportedly Choked To Death By His Boyfriend, Docquen Jovo Watkins.

There was allegedly a fight over a video game.

TikTok star Rory Teasley has reportedly died after being strangled by his boyfriend.

According to reports, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in Pontiac, Michigan were called after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 6 to Teasley’s apartment. When police arrived, 31-year-old Docquen Jovo Watkins, Teasley’s boyfriend of 10 years, said the TikTok star was “sleeping.” Teasley wasn’t breathing and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The two reportedly got into an argument over a video game. According to authorities, Watkins then strangled Teasley to death.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said, “We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements. There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those who do so will be held accountable.”

Watkins is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail with no bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 18 and a preliminary examination is set for Jan. 25.

Teasley had over 222,000 followers on TikTok. His final TikTok video pokes fun at approaching 30 years old. Rory Teasley was only 28.



Source: https://www.bet.com/article/fzsax1/rory-teasley-tiktok-star-death-boyfriend

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6mulfDSCBA

