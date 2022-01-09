Timothy Adegoke: Oriyomi Hamzat should release CCTV footage – Adedoyin’s lawyer

One of the lawyers representing Dr. Ramon Adedoyin, the Chairman of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife has challenged the Ibadan-based blogger who claimed to have seen the CCTV footage of how the OAU Masters degree student, Timothy Adekoge was allegedly murdered in the hotel, to release the footage to the public to confirm his story.

The lawyer, Mr Abiodun Williams also called on the police to invite Mr. Hamzat to assist with their investigations since he claims to know so much about the unfortunate death of Mr. Adegoke.

“We don’t intend to join issues with Mr Hamzat on his hatchet job and efforts to incite the public against Dr. Adedoyin over the unfortunate death of Adegoke.

“We think, however, that the police ought to involve him in their investigations since he claims to know so much about the incident.

“His recent claim that he saw the CCTV footage establishing murder is grievous and should not be taken lightly by the police. In fact we challenge him to post the footage online so that the public can see the faces of the murderers as he has claimed.

“Dr. Adedoyin has been in police custody for about two months, denied of bail and even a chance to be attended to by his doctors.

“As his counsel, we believe in his innocence as he was not even in Ile-Ife or has been in the hotel at least one month before the incident. We are therefore curious to see Mr, Hamzat’s CCTV footage showing our client entering Adegoke’s room with two others and, therefore, urge Oriyomi Hamzat to post the footage online if only to show that his previous allegations were not deliberate efforts to incite the public against Dr. Adedoyin.

“We believe an investigation of this nature should be carried out carefully with diligence by the police and not a meddlesome interloper; and this should not be an avenue to settle some personal scores against an individual or play on the gullible public to increase Oriyomi’s social media followership.

“The need to unravel the cause of Adegoke’s death is of utmost importance at this point and the police should spare no efforts in ensuring that innocent people are not made to suffer as a result of social media bullying, injurious falsehood, criminal defamation and wicked propaganda,” Mr. Williams further said.



