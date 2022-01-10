Tinubu Declines Comments On Osinbajo, Others Says He Won’t Discuss Individuals

By Fikayo Olowolagba

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has spoken on the purported ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, for 2023 presidency.

Tinubu, while fielding questions from State House Correspondents on Monday, shortly after his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, said he is not interested in discussing individuals but himself.

He said this after informing the President of his intention to run for presidency in 2023.

When asked to comment on Osinbajo and Yahaya Bello and other politicians with similar presidential intentions in APC, Tinubu said, “I don’t want to discuss individuals now, I must discuss myself. I have the confidence, vision and capacity to build on the foundation of the president and turn Nigeria better. I have done that with commitment and yielding zeal in Lagos State.”

The former Lagos State Governor went ahead to boast of his achievement, which shows he has the capacity to turn things around.

“The confusion and drift of the past in PDP is being corrected as we are today. Going back to the data of how many barrels of oil we were producing when we took over and what we have today you can see excellent infrastructure.

“Let’s think back and be intellectually inquisitive as to the past and the present as well as what the future holds for Nigeria.”

https://dailypost.ng/2022/01/10/2023-presidency-i-dont-want-to-discuss-individuals-tinubu-declines-comments-on-osinbajo-yahaya-bello/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...