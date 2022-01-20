Former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday afternoon stormed Minna, the Niger State capital to confer with former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd).

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader arrived the hilltop residence of General Babangida at about 2.30pm and both went straight into a meeting behind closed-door.

Tinubu’s visit to General Babangida (rtd) popularly known as IBB after similar visits to some influential power blocs and individuals across the country, confirms LEADERSHIP front page story of Thursday, January 20, 2022 that certain power brokers in the country will determine the 2023 presidency.

https://leadership.ng/breaking-tinubu-intensifies-consultations-visits-ibb/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...