‘Tinubu Is Mistaking PVCs For His Teeth That Have Expired – Reno Omokri (Photos)

Dear Nigerians,

Disregard the tales by moonlight from Bola Tinubu that your PVCs have expired. Maybe Tinubu is mistaking PVCs for his teeth that have expired. Every vote must count in 2023. Go and brush up your t̶̷e̶̷e̶̷t̶̷h̶̷ PVC in readiness for 2023 election!

#TableShaker

https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1483845120004964354

Dear @ogundepo,

What type of mental laziness is this? Sometimes I think Nigerians deserve clowns like Buhari. Doesn’t your common sense tell you that somebody that can’t or won’t look after his own personal hygiene will also not be able to look after your future?

#TableShaker

https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1483847997586817024

