Senator Shehu Sani has stylishly showcased his unwavering support for Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election. Bola Tinubu has been backlashed as being “too old” to lead Nigeria after Buhari come 2023 by some Nigerians.

Below is Shehu Sani’s Tweet:

Jagaban is not as old as you portray him. We are both young guys and age mates.



Source: https://twitter.com/ShehuSani/status/1484109926763057155

