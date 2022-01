The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, met with the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari.

This was disclosed by the Tinubu Support Group on social media.

The former governor of Lagos State also met with the Katsina State Executive Council members.

Though details of the meeting were not disclosed, it may not be unconnected to the 2023 presidential ambition declared recently by Tinubu.

https://punchng.com/breaking-tinubu-visits-masari-in-katsina/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...