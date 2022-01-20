Tinubu’s Supporters Share Recharge Cards In Arochukwu Market, Abia State (Video)

On the day Senator Orji Uzor Kalu was announcing his ambition to to be the next president of Nigeria in 2023. People of his constituency that he represents in the senate were busy receiving and loading asiwaju recharge cards.

