Tiwa Savage Wants To Be Taken Care Of On 42nd Birthday (Photos)

Singer Tiwa Savage has asked her fans for presents for her forthcoming birthday celebration, saying she wants to be taken care of, Igbere TV reports.

The mother of one made the request in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“You people will not ask me what I want for my birthday. Please contact Thestylecharter for my present list. I just want to be taken care of abeg.”

In an Instagram post in November 2021, Tiwa flaunted her newly acquired customised diamond necklace from Icebox Diamonds and Watches.

The 41-year-old flaunted the neckpiece in a video she uploaded. The pendant of the necklace has the name ‘SAVAGE’ boldly written on it.

Tiwa who also expressed her excitement over her latest acquisition joked about getting a bigger pendant.

The pop diva clocks 42 on February 2022.

Tiwa made headlines in October and November for the release of a sex video of her and an unidentified partner.

She was listed as the number one trending musician of 2021 by Google on Wednesday, December 8.



https://instagram.com/stories/tiwasavage/2759649709448750241?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

