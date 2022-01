Tiwa Savage’s Sex Video Appears In Examination Question Of A Federal University (Pix)

Tiwa Savage’s Tiwa Savage’s controversial video comes out in Examination question

A controversial viral sex video clip of popular Singer, Tiwa Savage has been used as one of the questions in an examination paper in a Nigerian University.

According to the Nation, the first-semester examination 2020/2021 academic session of the Federal University, Lafia, Nassarawa State, Faculty of Arts, Department of English and Literary Studies Course code: English 314;

Course title: Literature, Popular culture, and Mass media, the question number two reads:

“Tiwa Savage’s notorious video trended in 2021. What is the connection between musical lyrics and poetry?’

