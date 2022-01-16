Tonga Hit By Tsunami After Underwater Volcano Erupts (Photos, Video)

The fate of thousands of Tongans remained uncertain Sunday after a powerful eruption of an undersea volcano cut off communications to the outer islands of the Pacific nation. In the capital, Nuku’alofa, tsunami waves washed boats and large boulders ashore, according to officials. Shops along the coast were damaged, and the islands were covered in a thick layer of volcanic dust.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVMu3UmkBTE

On Twitter, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he is “deeply concerned for the people of Tonga as they recover from the aftermath of a volcanic eruption and tsunami,” adding that the United States “stands prepared to provide support to our Pacific neighbors.”

Australia and New Zealand are preparing to send naval ships to the area, carrying water and other vital supplies. Ash clouds stretching as high as 60,000 feet mean it is unsafe to undertake aerial reconnaissance, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters on Sunday.

By Ellen Francis, Claire Parker and Rachel Pannett

“Communication with Tonga remains very limited, and I know that is causing a huge amount of anxiety,” she said, adding that further volcanic activity “cannot be ruled out at this stage.”

Tsunami waves surged ashore after Saturday’s powerful eruption, causing authorities on both sides of the Pacific to warn people to move away from some coastal areas to avoid possibly dangerous ocean swells. At least 6,000 people live on Ha’apai, a group of outlying islands closest to the volcano.

So far, there are no reports of injuries or deaths. Ardern said officials haven’t yet received any news from the outer islands and other coastal areas, after the main undersea communications cable was disrupted, likely because of a loss of power.

