Tonto Dikeh Cries Over Death Of Her Loved One

Actress Tonto Dikeh has cried out over the death of a loved one, Igbere TV reports.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the mother of one said that God put her through the worst forgetting she is only human.

Lamenting, she wrote: “I can’t describe the pain I feel. Not just for loss but for the gap btw childhood and the future!! It’s sad to say God loves to see his BEST soldiers by his right side than here…

“May God give every grieving family the strength to grow above their pain!! GOD PUTS ME THRU THE WORSE FORGETTING I AM ONLY HUMAN….BUT I GUESS ILL HOLD ON TO THE WORDS THAT FAILED ME…RIP TO THE SWEETEST SOUL I KNOW.”

Although the actress did not reveal who she lost, it was reported that her stepmother died some days ago.

Born into a family of seven from Obio-Akpor in Rivers State, the 36-year-old lost her mother when she was three years old. She was raised by her stepmother.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CZRbMF8o41B/?utm_medium=copy_link

