Tonto Dikeh Reveals Her New Year Resolution

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that 2022 is a fresh start for her.

The proud mother of one made this known in a post she recently made on her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

According to her, this year is actually a fresh start for her adding that she’ll match negative energies with success.

In the post, Igbere TV reports that Tonto who has been in several controversial situations spoke about how she is going to allow herself to swim in happiness indicating that she would not let anything come in the way of her happiness.

The post she made reads; “This is how happy I am gonno be through out 2022, if you hear anything about me!! Please believe it cause I would have more time having fun and raising a dynamic KING than confronting things that don’t and can’t pay my bills�

“2022 is a fresh start for me, I wld not tolerate no nuisances but would be calm as still waters, rough as great tidings, love like no other,patient like a dove and angry when pushed like a hungry eagle stepped on!!! Above all am working on no one reaching my limits �

“I’ll match negative energies with success and strive to be the best I can be with zero competition with my fellow!! 2022 we fixing the crown”

