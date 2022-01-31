Top Five Nigerian Songs In January, 2022

We take a look at the hottest Nigerian songs in the month of January , 2022.

1. Fireboy ft Ed Sheeran – Peru Remix

Fireboy enjoyed massive success in 2021 with the release of the Shizzi produced Afropop tune “ Peru “ . Reminiscent of Wande Coal vocals and Adlibs , the song warmed the hearts of millions of Nigerians across the world , blasting up speakers from Lagos , to Accra and definitely “ San Franscisco “ in America too .

Despite calls from various quarters to feature Buju or Wande Coal on the remix , Fireboy made the rewarding decision to feature DSPs Loverboy and British Superstar EdSheeran on the official remix of the single .

The remix pushed Peru to greater heights , achieving 5 million streams in a week and 10 million YouTube views within the same time frame . The song is already certified silver in the UK , got co signs from the country “ Peru “ and is favored by critics to make the Billboard Hot 100. Peru is also the first song by a Nigerian artiste to reach no 2 on the UK charts .

2. Skibii ft Davido – Baddest Boy Remix

The More Grace act also known as Mayana has produced hits such as “ Sensima” , “Big Engine” , “ Are you There” and “Dats how Star Do “. His EP “ God is bigger Than Man “ with features from DejLoaf and Zlatan was released in late 2021 .

The remix of one of the singles off the EP “ Baddest Boy” with Davido is one of the hottest new tracks of 2022. The video of the song has amassed over a million views on YouTube , reached number one on Nigeria’s Apple Music Chart and is enjoying massive airplays across the country .

3. Portable ft Pocolee and Olamide – Za zoo

Released in December 2021, Zazoo is on its way to become one of the biggest Nigerian street pop songs this decade . The song materialized after Instagram user@Donbluu reposted a freestyle video of Street Artiste , Portable. Portable thereafter linked up with Street Dancer and Hypeman , Pocolee and talented Rapper Olamide to deliver the monster jam “ Zazoo”.

The – Prime produced joint is a slang coined by Portable to connote “it has happened “ . The official video of the song is directed by Prolific director, TG Omori and has garnered over a million views on YouTube . The song has also gotten co signs from Davido , Wizkid , Tiwa Savage and other A list stars .

4. Adekunle Gold- Mercy

Following the success of his single “ High” featuring DMW helmsman , David Adeleke aka Davido , Adekunle Gold announced the release of his Fourth studio album titled “ Catch me If You Can “ . The album which boasts of features with stefflon don , Ty dolla sign , Davido among others is preceded with the release of the single “ Mercy “

Mercy is a feel good track which interpolates the 90s classic single “ Denge Pose “ by Baba Fryo . Mercy is produced by Blaise beats and is housed on AG Baby highly anticipated “ Catch me If You Can Album

5. Fave – Obsessed

Rising star, FAVE renowned for the hit singles “ Baby Riddim” “ Beautifully “ and “NBU” released her debut EP “ Obsessed “ on the 22nd of the January , 2022 . The EP released under MR Eazi led “ Empawa Music Group” has so far garnered positive reviews from music lovers and critics across Nigeria peaking at no 1 on Nigeria’s Apple Music Chart . Obsessed is one of the stand out tracks from the project and is fast gaining momentum .

Source : https://olaoluwaidowu.org/blog/2022/01/31/top-five-nigerian-songs-in-january-2022/

