Top Most Anticipated Nigerian Albums Of 2022

It is factual to state that a lot of albums did not drop in 2021 . The Roaster of Albums to drop in 2022 and the calibre of Artistes dropping same however seem quite Impressive . We examine the most anticipated Nigerian exams of 2022.

1. Adekunle Gold – Adekunle Gold now popularly known as AG baby has hinted that his fourth studio album “ Catch Me if You Can “ will drop in February , 2022.

The Singer who rebranded from his folklore/ballad music style into mainstream Afropop with the release of his 2019 single “ Kelegbe Megbe” has enjoyed massive success since the transition . His third album “ Afropop” was a massive commercial success and “ High “ feat Davido is one of his most successful singles ever, topping charts in Nigeria and other African countries.

One of the singles of the Album “ mercy “ is set to drop in January ,2022.

2. Wizkid : Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid has enjoyed unprecedented success in 2020 and 2021 courtesy of his highly successful “ Made in Lagos “ album . The Album produced hit singles like Ginger feat Burna Boy, No stress ,Mood feat Buju, Anoti and the revolutionary “ Essence” feat Tems.

Made in Lagos is regarded as a classic by many music lovers and critics with Essence peaking at no 9 on billboard hot 100 and getting a Grammy nomination .

Wizkid announced that in November 2021 his next project will be titled “ More love less Ego “ and possible features include Wande Coal , Bella Shmurda, Buju and other international acts . The project is Likely to drop Before March , 2022.

3. Fireboy : “ Mi o kin Fagbo, but am on molly, My Third Album is Loading”. These lines are from Fireboy’s monster hit single “ Peru” released in 2021 . Fireboy’s First Project “ Laughters Tears and GooseBumps” and his second project “ Apollo” have been certified by music lovers and critics as classics . Fireboy’s Talent has never been in question and with a presumed line up of Wizkid , Wande Coal, Olamide , Ed Sheeran , his next project is projected to be his best yet .

The album powered by YBNL and Empire is expected to drop in 2021.

4. Burna Boy – African Giant announced that his next album tentatively titled “ Outsider “ will drop in 2022 . The album which will be a follow up to the Grammy award winning “ Twice as Tall” album is projected to have features with Wizkid , Wande Coal and other prominent international acts .

The album will be released under Spaceship/Atlantic Records partnership.

5. Wande Coal : Following A deal with Empire , A monster hit single “ Again” and a rumored collaboration with American Singer Tpain, Talented Nigerian Singer Wande Coal is set to release his third studio album in his 15 year career span during the course of 2022 music calendar .

6. Rema : Divine Ikubor aka Rema is one of the big stars from foremost Nigerian label , Mavins Records . The talented artiste has managed to remain on top of his game despite his lack of a debut album . Rema who was introduced into Mainstream Nigerian music scene in 2018 with his Iron man Ep birthing hits like “ Corny” and “Dumebi” has hinted that his 2022 album will change the game . The talented act has called his genre of music “Afrorave” and expected features on the album tentatively titled “ Rave and Roses “ include Willow smith , 6lack , Donjazzy, Dprince , Ruger and many more .

7. Santi – Rapid fire Crooner , Santi announced that his sophomore album “ Subaru Boys “ will drop in 2021. However in an Instagram post , he apologized for the delay and assured fans that the album will drop soon as management wanted to ensure everything is in place . The album did not drop in 2021 and is expected to drop in 2022 with Amaarae , koffee and Madison2500 features .

8. Fave – Following her twitter fame and the release of hit singles like Dead Ass Love , Nobody But You and Beautifully , Fave started gaining a cult following and landed two features “ Want “ and “ Ponpon “on veteran Rapper Olamide’s 2020 album “ UY SCUTI “. She also inked a deal with Empawa owned by Mr Eazi and are recent single “ Baby Riddim “ is doing massive numbers and airplays. Her debut album is expected to drop in 2022.

9. Naira Marley – Street Music Crooner and the Marlian boss , Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley announced in 2021 that his debut album will drop same year. However due to management issues , the album couldn’t drop at the time . The “ Soapy “ Crooner has however promised fans that the album will drop in 2022 as he released the first single off the project titled “ First Time in America “. The project is set to feature label mates mohbad , Lyta, Fabianblu, Zinoleesky and cblack .

10. Runtown : Mad over You Crooner , Runtown has been off the mainstream Nigerian music scene for a while . The Artiste last released major single remains “ What happens in lagos “ in late 2020. His sophomore album “ SIGNS “ is expected to drop in year 2022 .

11. Chike – Following a successful debut album entitled “ Boo of the Booless ”. Chike warmed his way into the hearts of millions of Nigerian music lovers . His single “ Running to You “ feat Simi is one of the biggest songs of 2021. Chike sophomore album “ Brother’s Keeper “ is expected to drop in January , 2022.

Which albums do you think we missed ?

Source : https://olaoluwaidowu.org/blog/2022/01/07/top-anticipated-nigerian-albums-of-2022/

