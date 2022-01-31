Tottenham Hotspur Sign Rodrigo Bentancur As Dejan Kulusevski Arrives On Loan

We are delighted to announce the signing of Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

The midfielder has signed a contract with us until 2026.

Born in Nueva Helvecia, Uruguay, Rodrigo came through the ranks at Boca Juniors, making his senior debut for them in 2015 and subsequently winning two Primera División titles and a Copa Argentina during his time at the club.

He moved to Juventus in 2017 where he continued to achieve success, winning three consecutive Serie A titles between 2018 and 2020, in addition to lifting the Supercoppa Italiana twice and the Coppa Italia twice, in 2017/18 and again last season (2020/21).

The 24-year-old featured regularly in Serie A and the UEFA Champions League throughout his time with I Bianconeri, playing against us in the latter competition during the 2017/18 season.

On the international stage, Rodrigo has represented Uruguay since 2017. Part of the young side that won the Under-20 South American Championship in 2017, he made his senior international debut later that year and has subsequently represented his country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in addition to the 2019 and 2021 instalments of the Copa America.

To date, he has 46 senior caps to his name and will join up with us for the first time following Uruguay’s World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in Montevideo on Tuesday.



Tottenham Hotspur

THANKS, DEJAN, AND GOOD LUCK!

Dejan Kulusevski and Juventus have parted ways after a season and a half together. A season and a half in which the Swedish winger collected his first two trophies at senior level: the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup. Dejan will wear the shirt of Tottenham Hotspur for the second half of the season.

Agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the disposal of the player Dejan Kulusevski

Kulusevski’s adventure with Juventus began in the summer of 2020, with his debut at the Allianz Stadium against Sampdoria. It was the opening day of the Serie A championship and Dejan, just twenty, opened our season with his first goal for the Bianconeri. His seventh and last goal of the 2020/21 season was the most important, the opener in the Italian Cup final against Atalanta.

This year, he got off the mark in Europe too. An important goal that decided the outcome of the Champions League fixture at Zenit St.Petersburg.

He bids Juventus goodbye on the back of 74 appearances in all competitions, nine goals and 10 assists, all backed up with professionalism and perseverance.

And we thank him today, wishing him good luck for his future.

Thanks, Dejan!



Juventus FC

