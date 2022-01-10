Toyin Abraham & Husband Rock Matching Outfits To Movie Premiere In UK

Actress Toyin Abraham and her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi wore similar outfits to the premiere of Toyin’s movie The Ghost and the Tout Too at the Odeon Cinema in the United Kingdom, Igbere TV reports.

Toyin shared a photo of them wearing the outfit on Instagram on Saturday.

The 39-year-old also thanked her fans abroad for their support and love.

“Yesterday was so surreal, stepped out twinning with oko mi @kolawoleajeyemi for my movie, The Ghost and the Tout Too, at Odeon Cinemas UK.. I want to say a big thank you to oko mi for the ever continuous support and love.. I love you forever.

“I was warmly received by my extremely beautiful fan-milies who gave me not only a sold out show but also showed me massive love. I can’t thank you all enough for coming out to celebrate me. You all made it possible. May God bless you all.” she wrote.

Produced by Toyin, the film also features Mercy Johnson, Ini Edo, Destiny Etiko, Deyemi Okanlawon, Osas Ighodaro and others.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYhAMQ5M610/?utm_medium=copy_link

