Toyin Abraham surprised her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi on his birthday by inviting one of his favourite music artistes Timi Dakolo to sing birthday songs and some of his popular songs to the celebrant.

I got him����@timidakolo is one of his favorites so I brought him home to wish Oko mi @kolawoleajeyemi happy birthday ������



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYzyZB3Dirg/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFRFTKGqvkw

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...