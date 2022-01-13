Trader Feared Killed As Bandits Abduct Many Travellers On Highway In Kaduna

Bandits have abducted an unspecified number of traders when they attacked their convoy along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Highway.

It was gathered that one trader was feared killed by the bandits when they blocked the highway closed to Unguwar Yako Forest around 11am on Wednesday.

Daily Trust learnt that the victims were on their way to Kaduna and Kano states.

A resident at Buruku town who craved anonymity said, “They attacked the convoy and abducted an unspecified number and one person was said to have been killed. The people were on their way to Kano and Kaduna.”

A health worker in Birnin Gwari also confirmed the attack saying one of their staff wives was among those abducted.

Efforts to speak with the police spokesman in the state, ASP Jalige Mohammed, failed as calls to his phone were not answered at the time of filing this report.



https://dailytrust.com/trader-feared-killed-as-bandits-abduct-many-in-kaduna

