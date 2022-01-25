Transparency International: Nigeria’s Corruption Rating Gets Worse

Nigeria has dropped five places on the 2021 corruption perception index published by Transparency International (TI).

In the 2021 index released on Tuesday, the country scored 24 out of 100 points — ranking 154 out of 180 countries.

In the 2020 index, Nigeria had scored 25 out of 100 points, ranking 149 out of the 180 countries surveyed.

The development means that Nigeria dropped to 154 — five places down — out of the 180 countries surveyed, in comparison with the 2020 rating.

It also scored 25 out of 100 points — less than the 24 points obtained in the 2020 CPI.

This is the worst ranking the country has got under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In 2015, Nigeria was ranked 136th; 136th in 2016; 148th in 2017; 144th in 2018; 146th in 2019, and 149th in 2020.

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), the Nigerian arm of Transparency International (TI), said the CPI aggregates data from eight different sources that provide perceptions by experts and business people on the level of corruption in the public sector.

CISLAC said the CPI result is coming when the country is battling rising nationwide insecurity, high unemployment and damning revelations around public finance management.

The organisation said the index does not show specific incidents of corruption in the country but the perception of corruption.

https://www.thecable.ng/nigeria-gets-worst-ti-corruption-perception-rating-under-buhari/amp

