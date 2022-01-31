Triple Celebration for Polak Investment Boss, Pius Olarewaju

For City businessman behind Polak Investment, Chief Pius Olarewaju; it is one celebration after another. According to GISTMASTER, Polak Group and CFS Financial Services owned by Olarewaju will be celebrating their 30th and 20th anniversaries respectively. That is not all. The beautiful wife of CCC top shot also celebrated her 60th birthday anniversary some days back at Omo Alade Alafia Parish in Bariga.

Polak Group is the mother company for subsidiary ventures like Polak Investment & Leasing Co. Ltd, both Nigeria and UK, Polak Property Ltd, Polak International Hotel Property and Pecuniary Insurance Brokers and P & P Technical Services.

Polak Nigeria Ltd was incorporated in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. It was registered on December 08, 1998.

Similarly, his other venture, CSF Financial Service Ltd, is marking 20 years anniversary of running a successful Loan and Credit Services provider company, that has recorded unprecedented success in funds management, equipment leasing, financial advisory, intermediation.

With these two great companies with several branches both home and abroad doing exceedingly well, it is true then that success in life is not for those who run fast, but for those who keep running and are always on the move.

From his first day at Polak 30 years ago, Chief Pius Olarewaju had unwavering belief, that remained till this day, and that has continued to serve as his rider, that mighty people begin to fall even as achievers when they begin to drop the beliefs they pursue at first.

Needless to say, that those close enough to understand the excellence driven helms man behind the success of these companies are not surprised at how well his businesses have faired through the years.

Hence, these two companies are rolling out the drums and clinking glasses to toast to the milestones achieved over the years.

Chief Pius Olarewaju is sublime achiever who has the ability to create something out of nothing.

Many of his contemporaries believe that what spots him out is the magic wand he possesses to sell the ice to an Eskimos.

This, without mincing word, has placed him a step ahead of others. He is true, a man who can create wealth out of dearth, viable ventures out of turbulent adventures.

Pius is a great dreamer who uses the stone thrown at him to build a mansion.

What stands Chief Pius Olarewaju out, according to his admirers is his staying power, he is very persistent and never gives up.

Chief Pius is also the Executive Director of Vedic Lifecare Hospital, Victoria Island.

