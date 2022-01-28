‘Trolls Say My Disabled Husband Can’t Satisfy Me But They Are Wrong’ (Pictures)

Trolls say my disabled husband can’t satisfy me but they’re wrong

By Abigail Wilson, The Sun

January 27, 2022 4:38pm Updated

Shane Burcaw and Hannah Aylward have no issue keeping her sex life spicy

A couple have taken to YouTube to reveal that cruel trolls mock their relationship and their sex life.

Shane Burcaw was born with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), and has used a wheelchair since the age of two.

He met Hannah Aylward after she reached out to him online, and the pair have been in a relationship ever since.

The couple even tied the knot in September 2020, but as their romance blossomed, they revealed the abuse and criticism they’ve received due to their “interabled” relationship.

Shane, from Pennyslvania, appeared on This Morning alongside Hannah to chat to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about their life.

Shane revealed that people often mistake Hannah for his nurse or carer, treat him like a child, or assume he’s incapable.

And now the couple have taken to YouTube, on an episode of StyleLikeU to open up about their sexuality.

The video was uploaded with the caption “laughing At Your Ableist BS” and is part of the StyleLikeU series that sees diverse individuals claim self-acceptance by stripping down to open up about style, self-image and identity.

Hannah explained: “Often people will assume that I’m Shane’s sister or mom.

“We definitely get a lot of comments from straight men thinking that it’s not fair that I’m with Shane and that I should be with them.

“People say that I couldn’t possibly be satisfied, we get that every day.”

Shane revealed that due to his condition, men often assume that he can’t have sex, but this is not the case.

He said: “They perceive that I can’t have sex in their very limited, missionary man f—s woman. They think that is the be all and end all of sex.

“Little do they know…”

“Our intimacy benefits from my disability and our intimacy is not just me enjoying it.

“It doesn’t look like what you see in the movies but I can totally do it.”

Shane explained that although he can’t move physically as non-disabled men would, this definitely doesn’t cause issues in the bedroom.

He continued: “I am more often that not, the initiator.

“A non-disabled man might come up to Hannah and start rubbing her shoulders and I just say ‘hey, do you wanna go have sex?’ and I know that that probably shakes people as like ‘oh that must be not romantic’ but take our word for it.

“After I ask that, we are romantic.

“When we are in bed together I can ask her ‘will you roll me towards you’ or ‘can you move my arm so I can reach your neck or cheek.’ ”



Nypost.com

