Troops Destroy Boko Haram Camps In Borno State, Recover Equipment (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Damboa, Borno State in conjunction with members of civilian JTF during a clearance operation today 30 January 2022 destroyed BHT/ISWAP camp at Bala Maduri. The camp was burnt down and several equipment were recovered.

https://www.facebook.com/354312648014400/posts/4498811893564434/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: