Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Damboa, Borno State in conjunction with members of civilian JTF during a clearance operation today 30 January 2022 destroyed BHT/ISWAP camp at Bala Maduri. The camp was burnt down and several equipment were recovered.
Troops Destroy Boko Haram Camps In Borno State, Recover Equipment (Photos)
