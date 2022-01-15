Troops Kill Three Terrorists, Recover Arms In Kaduna (Pictures)

KDSG Security Update: Saturday 15th January 2022.

Troops neutralize three terrorists, recover arms in Chikun LGA.

Military authorities have reported to the Kaduna State Government that troops neutralized three terrorists during patrols along the Telele-Sabon Gida road in Chikun LGA.

According to the operational feedback, the troops laid an ambush at a suspected terrorists rallying point on the route. As expected, the outlaws approached the troops’ position, and entered the killing range, after which they were vigorously engaged.

The criminals returned fire but were overpowered by the troops after a brief firefight. Three terrorists were neutralized in the exchange. The troops recovered the following:

– Three AK47 rifles

– Three AK47 magazines

– Two motorcycles

– Two mobile phones.

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i expressed satisfaction at the operational feedback. He commended the troops for their swift and decisive action in engaging the terrorists, and encouraged them to keep up the tempo against criminal elements.

Security forces are sustaining patrols and monitoring of the general area.

Signed

Samuel Aruwan

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=237494635200638&id=100068203105596

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...