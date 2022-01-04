True Story About Ghanaian Pastor Bathing Church Members During Crossover Night

By Alexander Thandi Ubani

Following viral reports of a pastor bathing church members in a basin to cleanse them of evil spirits and welcome them into the new year in order to prosper, I decided to research more about the so-called pastor.

My findings

I found out that the man seen in the viral video is known as Mark Mensah, CEO of Phens Multimedia, a media organization based in Ghana. He is popularly called Pastor Blinks. I also found out that the man is not even a pastor but a skit-maker who deliberately make videos mocking pastors and the Christian faith. The videos are edited and published as if it happened in real life without any hint to viewers that it’s a skit. Many people watch the videos, curse pastors believing that what they watched actually happened.

In fact, he had in the past shared a video claiming to be a pastor and touching the private part of his members. There is also a video of him giving his so-called church members a drink from the water he used to bath. He has also appeared in a video posing as a pastor and praying for a woman’s underwear.

Sometime ago, Prophet Osei Kumchaha called on the police to arrest Mensah for ridiculing Christianity and putting out offensive contents about pastors as if it happened in real life without providing information to viewers that it was all acted. The prophet said Mensah profits by making offensive video while portraying himself as a man of God, then post the videos on his YouTube handle (hitzGH tv) for people to click, argue and make offensive comments about Christianity while he makes cool money.

I stumbled on his YouTube page where I saw him asking people if they think the video was real or acted. He then went ahead to show how he made the video. Note, this is after he had posted an edited version of the video on Facebook and raked in millions of views from people who had thought the video was real.

Conclusion

There is nothing wrong in making skits about pastors, however there should be at least a disclaimer to warn people that such sensitive videos are not real. Making such videos to ridicule, mock and misinform people about Christianity at a time they are celebrating Christmas is an evil act.

The videos misinform people, rile them against Christianity, make them question their religion, subject their faith to ridicule and incite the public against their beliefs.

Alexander Thandi Ubani

thandiubani@yahoo.com

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/6920220/pastor-bathes-female-church-members

