Twin Musicians, Tagwayen Asali, Wed Identical Twin Sisters On The Same Day

Popular Kano twin brothers and Hausa sensation known in the Hausa hip-pop music scene as ‘Tagwayen Asali’ have taken the matrimonial vow in a grand style to Katsina born twins, Hassana and Hussaina in Kano.

The identical twin brothers who got married to the look-alike twin sisters wowed their fans with the marriage thereby taking the Northern entertainment industry by storm.

Known for their unified mode of dressing and genre of music style, the duo haven’t ceased to amaze their fans as they have been together as a musical group for years as well as working in the same federal government establishment.

According to the grooms, they have been praying and fasting fervently to have identical twin sisters to get married to, adding that God has answered their prayer by giving them identical twins to get married to from Katsina.

“Getting married to identical twins is one wish we have been seeking all our lives and to God be the glory we have achieved that”, said one of the twin grooms.

In solidarity, the wedding ceremony was attended by many sets of twins who are friends of the groom’s and brides. Similarly, famous Hausa music crooner Hamisu Breaker entertained guests during the wedding.

https://www.instagram.com/_wondertv/p/CYpRjH6IoZM/?utm_medium=copy_link

