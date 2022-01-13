Twitter Hails Restoration Of Service In Nigeria

We are pleased that Twitter has been restored for everyone in Nigeria. Our mission in Nigeria & around the world, is to serve the public conversation. We are deeply committed to Nigeria, where Twitter is used by people for commerce, cultural engagement, and civic participation.



https://twitter.com/Policy/status/1481424622528643073?s=20

