Twitter Removes Shatta Wale’s Tweet Where He Admitted Engaging In Rape

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Twitter removed Shatta Wale’s tweet where he seemingly admitted ‘engaging in rape’ while having a face-off with Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, IGBERETV reports.

The Ghanaian singer had tweeted;

“Because he is a rapist, He is jealous I did same to his girl. Cuz that’s his job, Raping jealousy”.

A check on the tweet which triggered an outcry has revealed that it’s been removed by Twitter.

A note attached to the removed tweet read;

“This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules”

https://igberetvnews.com/1411452/twitter-removes-shatta-wales-tweet-admitted-engaging-rape/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: