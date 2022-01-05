Twitter Removes Shatta Wale’s Tweet Where He Admitted Engaging In Rape

Twitter removed Shatta Wale’s tweet where he seemingly admitted ‘engaging in rape’ while having a face-off with Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, IGBERETV reports.
The Ghanaian singer had tweeted;
“Because he is a rapist, He is jealous I did same to his girl. Cuz that’s his job, Raping jealousy”.
A check on the tweet which triggered an outcry has revealed that it’s been removed by Twitter.
A note attached to the removed tweet read;
“This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules”
https://igberetvnews.com/1411452/twitter-removes-shatta-wales-tweet-admitted-engaging-rape/