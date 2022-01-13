For those who prioritised politics over patriotism and exhibited disingenuous righteousness on Twitter suspension, they can now see that with all the FG conditions to which Twitter agreed, Nigeria is eventually better off for it. Congratulations Nigeria.
Twitter Restoration: Nigeria Is Eventually Bette With Conditions Met – Keyamo
