Two Christians Convert To Islam In Enugu State (Photos)

Two Igbo Christians identified as Chizoba and Chidera have converted to Islam in Enugu State, IGBERETV reports.

An Igbo muslim, Muhammad Kabir Orjiegbulam, who shared the news on Facebook stated that the conversion took place at Central Mosque in Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo-Eze South Local Government of the state on Friday, January 28, 2022.

“Allahu Akbar….

They accepted Islam today at Central Mosque Ibagwa-aka in Enugu State.

Brother Chizoba is now Musa

and

Sister Chidera is now Adina.

May Allah make them useful to Islam in Igbo Land…

Amen..” he wrote.



https://m.facebook.com/groups/512730852084396/permalink/5115890758435026/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CFXDeoJgHSM

