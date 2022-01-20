Two Plots Of Land Not Enough For Me, My Cars, Entourage – David Ibiyeomie

Founder, Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt, Pastor David Ibiyeomie has said no two plots of land given to him anywhere in the world could contain him and his fleets of cars and others.

Ibiyeomie, who spoke in a sermon, added that he had given out 50 cars in less than two months and that he gave his first money meant for car to the kingdom of God.

“When Peter gave his boat what did he get? Fishes because that was his business, when this young man gave money to roof the Church what did he get? Money. I gave my first money meant for car to the Kingdom of God, till Jesus comes I won’t worry about cars, I have given out 50 plus cars in less than 2 months, have I told you before?

“I gave my first $1,000,000 in 2012 when I had no house, I won’t be talking about house now, I have landed properties that I don’t even know about, there is nowhere in the world where you give me 2 plots of land that I will use, I can’t use 2 plots because it can’t contain me,” he said in a transcript by Church Gist.

Ibiyeomie added: “Even in the Riverine area where my parents came from, two plots can’t contain me, where will I park my cars, talk less of my entourages, riverine lands are very expensive, the lands are not even available yet two plots can’t contain me anywhere in the world, what will I do with two plots?

“People give me lands as though it is nothing, I have a young man who has a file for them, remember I first gave the money I was to use to build a house to the Kingdom, many of you don’t know how it works in this kingdom, you think it’s by seeing the Governor or the President?

“You’ve been sweating for nothing it doesn’t work like that. That is how it works, if I give God a house, I will get houses, if I was to buy a wig and I give God first I will get factories of wigs, if I was to buy clothes first and I give it to God, I will get clothes. Anything you can think about, if I was to do a wedding and I give God first, the money for the wedding will come like a magic, anything I do for him first I won’t lack it.”

He said this blessings would come with persecution, as Jesus said so, saying that “even in church people will still talk, they will even castigate you, when you see people who are giving and they get blessed, some of you in this Church will castigate them, ‘don’t mind him, he is doing like he is the only one in this Church, let me tell you he is the only one o, are you giving?”

Ibiyeomie said: “People who don’t give are very good in criticism, watch people who criticize even men of God, they don’t give, all the social media critics who criticise men of God who among them is a giver? Tell me which of them is a giver? Which of them pays people’s school fees?

“Oyedepo has scholarships for people, I have scholarship for people. How many of them are paying school fees for orphans? If you watch people who criticize men of God, they are not givers, they are stingy to everything, even in church some of you criticize me, even as I am preaching now some of you are not happy, you think everyone is happy?”



