Two Teenagers Caught Trying To Use 14-Year-Old Girl For Rituals In Bayelsa (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A 14-year-old girl was on Monday, rescued from two teenagers while they were allegedly attempting to use her for money ritual purposes in Bayelsa State, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, The two boys said to be 16 years old, were caught in the early hours of Monday, January 3, at Sagbama Federated community in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

It was further gathered by NaijaCover, that the boys allegedly lured the girl with their prepared charm to an uncompleted building to carry out the operation, but luck ran out of them as they were caught by a passerby that suspected their ‘ill’ movement.

Online Source Who Quickly Notified NaijaCover, Said, One of the boys is said to be the son of the traditional ruler of Amanana-owei community.

See Photos And Watch The Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: https://www.facebook.com/thisisbayelsa/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...