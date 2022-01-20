Ubi Franklin Pushes BBNaija’s Queen Away As She Gets Romantic With Him (Video)

Ubi Franklin Jokingly Pushes BBNaija’s Queen Away As She Gets ‘Romantic’ With Him (Video)

A video has surfaced showing record label owner, Ubi Franklin getting romantic with former Big Brother ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemate Queen.

The video has left tongues wagging online.

However, Ubi after four babies from different women seems to be scared of getting too attached to any lady as he quietly unattached himself from Queen.

The incident happened at a recent party.

In the video, Ubi Franklin and Queen finished posing for the camera to take some photos, only for Queen to hug him tightly with a romantic touch, but he pushed her away.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYiwzUOp2KA

