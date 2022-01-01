Uche Nwosu Returns To Same Church For Thanksgiving 7 Days After Arrest (Pics)

Ugwumba Uche Nwosu arrives Nkwerre LGA , visits St. Peters Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire where abductors sent by the Imo State Government whisked him away from.
Afterwards, he is at his home to meet with his people who saw the abomination happen.
Ugwumba Uche Nwosu arrives Nkwerre LGA , visits St. Peters Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire where abductors sent by the Imo State Government whisked him away from.
Afterwards, he is at his home to meet with his people who saw the abomination happen.
https://www.facebook.com/DCIbekwe/videos/348944553301814/
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.