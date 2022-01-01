Uche Nwosu Returns To Same Church For Thanksgiving 7 Days After Arrest (Pics)

Ugwumba Uche Nwosu arrives Nkwerre LGA , visits St. Peters Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire where abductors sent by the Imo State Government whisked him away from.

Afterwards, he is at his home to meet with his people who saw the abomination happen.

https://www.facebook.com/DCIbekwe/videos/348944553301814/

