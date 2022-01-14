Ukraine Government Websites Hit By Major Cyberattack, Amid Tensions With Russia

NEWS IN KYIV: Several Ukrainian Government websites down due to a major a cyberattack.

Ukraine MFA tells me, “It’s too early to draw conclusions. We are assessing the damage caused by the attack.”

SOURCE

#BREAKING: As tension continue to mount with Russia, major cyber attack his hit government websites of Ukraine



SOURCE

Ukraine Gov’t websites hit with cyber attack. Cabinet of Ministers website is down and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website is down (was previously showing a defacement with a threat).

dsns.giv.ua (Ukraine State Emergency Service) down as well.

Website of Ukraine’s U.S. Embassy is down, usa.mfa.gov.ua

Same for Canada’s, canada.mfa.gov.ua

Ukraine Foreign Minister says the country has experienced a major cyber attack.



SOURCE

As a result of a massive cyber attack, the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a number of other government agencies are temporarily down. Our specialists have already started restoring the work of IT systems, and the cyberpolice has opened an investigation.



Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, Oleg Nikolenko

Asked if Russia was suspected of carrying out the #cyberattack, the @MFA_Ukraine spokesman said: “It’s too early to draw conclusions, but there is a long record of Russian assaults against Ukraine.”



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...