Umahi Advises Ohanaeze To Stay Away From Partisan Politics

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has advised Ohanaeze Ndigbo to stay away from partisan politics.

Mr Umahi gave the advise on Tuesday at the presidential villa, Abuja, while going public about his intention to join the presidential race.

He was reacting to the remarks of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization which rapped-knuckled Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, for declaring to try his life-long ambition of becoming Nigeria’s president at a time the South-East region is clamouring for the top position on the basis of equity and justice.

“Ohaneze leadership should not play politics,” Mr Umahi advised while briefing State House Correspondents. “Yes, they can speak for the interest of the Southeast, they can speak for fair treatment to Southeast as people, but as a matter of equity, justice and fairness, and leaving a level playing field for all the political parties and the aspirants, they should not dabble into politics of whom to support or whom not to support.

“I think they will hear it (his declaration) just like they heard other political parties’ aspirants. We will also write them (Ohanaeze) to notify them that yes, they have capable sons and daughters that, if God wills, could do this job,” he added.



Source: https://todaypoliticsng.com/stay-away-from-partisan-politics-umahi-advises-ohanaeze/

