UN Reappoints Amina Mohammed Deputy Secretary-General, Condemns Zamfara Attacks

The former Nigeria’s Environment Minister was first appointed in January 2017.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today formalized his prior announcement that Amina J. Mohammed of Nigeria will continue in her role as Deputy Secretary-General during his second term.

In delegating development coordination to the Deputy Secretary-General, the Secretary-General set in motion the most ambitious reform in the history of the United Nations development system. Ms. Mohammed’s leadership helped advance the conceptual shift from the United Nations that Member States called for in adopting the Sustainable Development Goals. Over the last five years, the United Nations Sustainable Development Group was strengthened to enhance global leadership and oversight for development and the United Nations established a strengthened United Nations Resident Coordinator system as the foundation of a more effective development system.

The Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for the Deputy Secretary-General’s leadership of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group and her determination to reinforce collective results and maximize the impact of the United Nations development’s system on the ground. From our robust response to the socioeconomic effects of the COVID-19 crisis, through a boost in climate action and unprecedented momentum for Financing for Development, to her strong emphasis on coherence across humanitarian, political and development action, her role was instrumental in keeping the Sustainable Development Goals alive at the country level and protecting the Paris Agreement on climate change, despite significant headwinds.

Prior to first assuming her role as Deputy Secretary-General in January 2017, Ms. Mohammed served as Minister for Environment of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Special Adviser to Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Post‑2015 Development Planning. Before joining the United Nations, she worked for three successive administrations in Nigeria, serving as Special Adviser on the Millennium Development Goals, providing advice on issues including poverty, public sector reform and sustainable development, and coordinating poverty reduction interventions.



UN Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric

The UN Secretary-General also condemned the appalling attacks that took place in the Anka and Bukkuyum LGAs of Zamfara State, in which scores of civilians were killed.

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the appalling attacks perpetrated over the weekend in Nigeria’s Zamfara State in which scores of civilians were killed. He extends his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The Secretary-General urges the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in bringing those responsible for these heinous crimes to justice.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity and support of the United Nations to the Government and people of Nigeria in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime.



UN Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric

